Delimitation row deepens: DMK alleges 'loss of rights' while BJP claims 'false propaganda'

The delimitation row has triggered a sharp political war of words, with leader from different parties expressing their voices. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran questioned how the BJP expects respect after “taking away Tamil Nadu’s rights,” backing CM MK Stalin’s stance.

The debate intensified after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video raising concerns over the issue.

Responding strongly, AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan called Stalin’s remarks “theatrics,” alleging public anger against the DMK.

BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran and K Annamalai accused the ruling party of politicising issues, while AC Shanmugam supported delimitation, calling it beneficial for the country. On the other hand, CPI(M) TN state secretary P Shanmugam termed the Centre’s move undemocratic.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta defended the Women’s Reservation Bill, saying greater participation of women is in the nation’s interest.