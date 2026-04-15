TCS Nashik case: Nine FIRs charged for harassment and conversion against employees

Explosive revelations have come out from the Tata Consultancy Services firm at Nashik. Female employees allege that they have been sexually harassed and coerced covert their religion. As each day passes, a darker revelation comes forth. The alleged incidents, involving victims aged 18 to 25, claimed that the abuse occurred over two to three years since 2022. Multiple women reported incidents of inappropriate touching, stalking, and sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage promises. Victims also alleged they were pressured to participate in religious practices contrary to their beliefs, such as offering namaz and were subjected to attempts at forced religious conversion.

