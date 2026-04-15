TN polls 2026: Modi's roadshow vs Stalin’s door-to-door canvass | Vijay’s star power shakes Chennai

The battle for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is reaching a boiling point as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lead opposing high-stakes campaigns.

From the massive NDA roadshow in Kanniyakumari to Stalin’s grassroots outreach in Palacode, every vote is being fought for.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Kanniyakumari drew huge crowds, with flower petals showered along the route, showcasing strong on-ground momentum.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intensified his campaign with door-to-door outreach in Palacode, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin boosted the DMK’s grassroots push in Thoothukudi.

Congress leaders, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, also joined the campaign trail, canvassing votes for Congress candidate Gopinath Palaniyappan in Erode.

Adding star power, Vijay drew massive crowds in Chennai, signalling rising momentum. With leaders fanning out across regions, the Tamil Nadu poll race is heading for a high-stakes, intense finish.