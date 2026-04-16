CM Stalin hoists black flag, burns copy of Delimitation Bill ahead of its tabling in Parliament

Chief Minister MK Stalin protested against the proposed Delimitation Bill in Namakkal. He hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the Bill during the demonstration Stalin wore black to symbolise resistance against the Centre’s move. He called the Bill an attempt to dilute Tamil Nadu’s political representation A State-wide protest was urged, asking people to hoist black flags. Stalin said the issue goes beyond party lines and concerns Tamil Nadu’s rights. He warned that the move could weaken the State’s voice in Parliament. The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament amid rising opposition