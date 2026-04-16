Suvendu Adhikari snaps at TMC workers after 'Jai Bangla' slogans disrupt rally

BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari snapped after TMC workers disrupted his roadshow in the Bali Assembly constituency of Howrah district. The situation turned heated as TMC workers chanted 'Jai Bangla'while Adhikari’s convoy passed by on Wednesday evening Reacting to the provocation, he shouted “chor, chor” in response and even attempted to confront the crowd. The clash is part of a broader pattern of rising tensions between BJP and TMC this election season Adhikari is contesting against CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and defending Nandigram this election