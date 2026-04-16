Women's empowerment or delimitation? Government and opposition to debate on Women’s Reservation Bill

The government and the Opposition are set to debate on the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. A three-day special sitting of Parliament begins with discussion on an Women's reservation amendment bill

PM Modi and the Central government has called the bill a “historic step" towards women’s empowerment. The Opposition has decided to oppose the bill due to its provisions on delimitation

The opposition claims that the delimitation exercise would reduce their political standing of the Southern state. Top Opposition leaders met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss and evolve a joint strategy on the bills

The INDIA bloc asserted it was not against women's reservation but opposed to the "politically motivated" manner in which the bill was being brought