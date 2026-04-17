ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, 2nd action against AAP leaders in a week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana. The raid was conducted relating to an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) This is the second ED raid against an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Punjab within three days. The ED had raided the premises of Ashok Mittal, the AAP's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claimed that 'Democracy was being murdered'. Other AAP leaders criticised the arrests claiming that they are politically motivated

