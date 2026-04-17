Opposition demands centre to clarify on Lok Sabha debate if women's reservation law is notified

Opposition MPs including Congress MP KC Venugopal, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, questioned the late-night notification of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023. Venugopal questioned the centre's move to amend the Bill without notifying the Act, as other MPs joined the chorus seeking a response from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Notably, the Union Government late of Thursday notified that the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, came into effect from April 16, even as Parliament debates changes to enable its implementation from 2029.