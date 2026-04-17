'The Deep Trust This House Has in You': PM Modi Hails Harivansh’s Re-election as RS Deputy Chairman

Harivansh Narayan Singh has been re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on the occasion, calling the victory a “testament to the deep trust this House has in you.” Praising Harivansh’s conduct and experience, the Prime Minister highlighted his role in ensuring smooth functioning of the Upper House. The re-election reflects continued support from members across parties, reinforcing confidence in his leadership. The development comes at a crucial time as Parliament debates key legislative issues, making the role of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman all the more significant.