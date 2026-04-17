Why is DMK Opposing Delimitation? Annamalai Says South Will Benefit from Seat Allocation

K. Annamalai has sparked a fresh political debate by questioning why the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is opposing the proposed delimitation exercise. He argued that fears of Southern states losing influence are misplaced and that the process could, in fact, increase their representation in Parliament. According to Annamalai, delimitation based on updated population data may lead to a more balanced seat distribution, potentially benefiting states that have performed well on development indicators. He emphasized that concerns being raised are politically motivated rather than grounded in facts about seat allocation. The BJP leader also accused the DMK of being “anti-women” for opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill, stating that such resistance contradicts the goal of empowering women in politics. The debate continues to intensify as parties prepare for future electoral and legislative battles.