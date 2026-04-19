Nation

Argument over bike accident led to murder and mob violence in Ahmedabad

Express Video Service

A man was killed in a violent quarrel triggered by a motorcycle accident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday. The altercation turned into mob violence, and several shops were set on fire Videos circulating on social media showed small shops engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising in the area. Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control Two persons identified have been arrested for alleged involvement in the killing. 15-20 persons have been detained in connection with the arson

Ahmedabad
Mob violence
bike accident

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