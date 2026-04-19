Iran envoy reacts to Hormuz firing, says India ties ‘very strong’ after ship attack

Iran’s envoy in India, Dr. Abdul Majid, responded to recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz by reaffirming the strength of Iran-India relations. His remarks came after two Indian-flagged ships were reportedly attacked on Saturday, raising concerns over maritime security in the region. Addressing the incident, Dr. Majid emphasized that despite such challenges, the longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations remain resilient. He highlighted ongoing cooperation and mutual respect as key pillars sustaining the bilateral relationship during uncertain times. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global shipping route, making such incidents highly sensitive. However, Iran’s reassurance signals stability in its engagement with India, aiming to ease concerns and maintain confidence in their partnership moving forward.