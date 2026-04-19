Opposition parties hits back at PM Modi's address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "female foeticide" metaphor, used to describe the Opposition's rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill, has ignited a fierce political storm. Leaders from across the spectrum, including AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel and DMK’s Saravanan Annadurai, condemned the analogy as insensitive and a desperate attempt to weaponize social issues for electoral gain. They argue that the Prime Minister is using inflammatory language to hide his government's inability to secure a consensus on the bill's immediate implementation. Samajwadi Party’s Virendra Singh and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel further criticized the PM, stating that the label of "committing foeticide" against women’s rights is an insult to parliamentary dissent. Baghel claimed the speech was a distraction from the government's failure to include a sub-quota for OBC and minority women. These leaders maintain that the "Nari Shakti" rhetoric lacks substance when the legislation's actual impact remains years away due to pending delimitation. The Opposition collectively frames the PM’s address as a breach of the Model Code of Conduct, accusing him of misusing official platforms for mudslinging. While the PM seeks "forgiveness" from women, his critics assert that true empowerment is being held hostage by political gimmicks and a refusal to address structural inequalities. This escalating confrontation underscores the deepening divide as both sides attempt to position themselves as the true champions of women's political representation in India.