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Monitoring the situation on a continuous basis: MEA after ship firing incident through Hormuz strait

Express Video Service

Two Indian-flagged merchant vessels, the oil tanker Sanmar Herald and the bulk carrier Jag Arnav, were fired upon by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. The incident occurred as Iran reimposed a total closure of the strategic waterway, citing the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of its ports. Reports indicate that the gunboats approached the ships northeast of Oman and opened fire without radio warning, shattering a window on one vessel and forcing both to retreat into the Persian Gulf.

Ministry of External Affairs
Randhir Jaiswal
Strait of Hormuz
Indian ships

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