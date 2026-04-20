Nation

PM Modi's callous attitude towards Manipur continues, says Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Express Video Service

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam underlined the growing unrest in Manipur. A recent incident involving the killing of two children in a suspected militant attack on April 7 escalated tensions, leading to large-scale protests in the state.

He strongly condemned PM Modi's callous attitude towards Manipur and its otherisation amid ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities since May 2023. At least 260 people were reportedly killed and over 60,000 displaced, with hundreds of homes and churches destroyed in the clashes.

Manipur violence
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com