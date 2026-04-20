PM Modi's callous attitude towards Manipur continues, says Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam underlined the growing unrest in Manipur. A recent incident involving the killing of two children in a suspected militant attack on April 7 escalated tensions, leading to large-scale protests in the state.

He strongly condemned PM Modi's callous attitude towards Manipur and its otherisation amid ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities since May 2023. At least 260 people were reportedly killed and over 60,000 displaced, with hundreds of homes and churches destroyed in the clashes.