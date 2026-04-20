Protests continue in Manipur; security forces heavily deployed to prevent escalation

Thousands of people took to the streets at various locations in the Manipur valley districts on Sunday evening. Nighttime protests were reported in Imphal East, Kakching, and Imphal West districts The protests demanded the arrest of those responsible for the April 7 bombing at Tronglaobi, which killed two children. The key demands also include the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the upcoming census The security personnel dispersed the agitators using tear gas shells. In some areas, protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in injuries. Curfew remains in effect with certain relaxations in several districts. Security forces have been heavily deployed to prevent further escalation