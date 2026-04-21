Liquor Policy Case: Delhi HC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's recusal petition

Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Tuesday rejected the recusal petition filed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. It was in connection with the appeal by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case Justice Sharma rejected the application claiming that her oath is to the Constitution and she would not give in to pressure. Kejriwal alleged that her participation in events organised by the Adhivakta Parishad called for her recusal from the case Kejriwal reacted to the dismissal of his recusal result. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called the HC's verdict excellent. RJD MP Manoj Jha said the refusal was not a good indication for the judiciary

