Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to campaign with CM Stalin: Annamalai slams Congress and DMK alliance

In a blistering attack on the INDIA bloc, BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai has claimed a major fracture within the DMK-Congress alliance. Speaking ahead of the upcoming elections, Annamalai alleged that Rahul Gandhi is hesitant to campaign alongside Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, pointing toward a growing rift between the two parties. Annamalai further dismissed the Congress party's relevance in the state, asserting that they are "non-existent" in Tamil Nadu and merely riding on the DMK’s coattails. These remarks come at a critical time as both camps intensify their outreach. Is the alliance truly on shaky ground, or is this a strategic narrative by the BJP to consolidate its position in the South?