Stalin Slams Centre Over Delimitation: ‘Tried to Punish Tamil Nadu’ | Poll Pitch Heats Up

In his latest video message released on April 21, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a fiery critique of the Union Government’s proposed delimitation exercise. Framing the policy as a "black law" designed to punish progressive states, Stalin argued that the move unfairly targets Tamil Nadu for its success in population control and industrial development. He metaphorically stated that the "fire" of public protest has already reduced the bill to ashes, signaling his administration's staunch refusal to accept a redistribution of political power that favors northern states at the expense of the South. Beyond policy critique, the message served as a powerful emotional appeal to voters just days before the state assembly elections. Stalin reflected on his decades-long political journey, from his opposition to the Emergency in the 1970s to his current role as a "father figure" for the state. He dismissed allegations of being anti-Hindu, highlighting his government's efforts in temple restoration and the recovery of temple lands. By positioning himself as a "dangerous" obstacle to those who seek to betray Tamil Nadu, he reinforced his image as a dedicated protector of the state’s cultural and political identity.