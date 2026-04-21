Trump attempts to force Iran into peace deal using blockade threat

President Donald Trump said the blockade of Iranian ports would continue till a peace deal is reached. "THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a 'DEAL,' is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump posted. He claimed that Iran was losing $500 Million Dollars a day Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iranians do not submit to force. Iran is still considering whether to attend a new round of peace negotiations with the United States. Initial talks in Islamabad ended without a deal earlier this month After which, both sides have accused the other of breaching the truce. Traffic has again seized up in the Strait of Hormuz as both Tehran and Washington impose separate blockades. Oil prices jumped sharply on Monday over fears hostilities could resume in the weeks-long war