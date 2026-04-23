Annamalai Slams EC Over Cash-for-Votes Claim, Targets DMK

K. Annamalai recently levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, claiming lapses in monitoring electoral malpractices. He stated that the commission must act more decisively to ensure transparency and fairness in the ongoing political process. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was accused of facilitating illegal cash transfers to influence voters. Annamalai alleged that such activities undermine democratic values and distort the integrity of elections, calling for strict action against those involved. He urged authorities to launch an immediate investigation and take preventive measures to curb such practices. The allegations have intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties demanding accountability and stronger enforcement of election laws.