Assembly elections: Polling begins in Tamil Nadu amid high-stakes contest

Voting has begun in Tamil Nadu across its 234 assembly constituencies. Over 5.7 crore people are casting their votes to select their leaders from over 4023 candidates Polling began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM across the state. It is all-set to be ahigh-stakes contest pitting the DMK alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA and newcomer TVK Women voters comprise more than half the electorate with over 2.93 voters. About 14 lakh first-time voters have also been enrolled. Over 1.2 lakh Police personnel has been deployed to look after law and order. 3.4 lakh Government staff has been notified to manage booths and help voters