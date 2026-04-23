Murshidabad Clash During Bengal Polls: Lathi Charge, Bomb Scare, Tensions Rise

A clash broke out in Murshidabad during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. TMC workers raised slogans and entered into an altercation with police upon the arrival of AUJP founder Humayun Kabir Security personnel were deployed to control the situation as tensions escalated between party workers and police. The police were forced to use mild lathi charge to dispel some of the crowd Officials also confirmed that an incident of crude bomb hurling was reported in the same area yesterday. An eyewitness described what she saw and how there are chances it may happen again. AUJP founder Humayun Kabir claimed that his supporters were being hit and threatened by the security personnel