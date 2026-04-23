Stalin vs Vijay vs EPS: Top leaders vote in high-stakes TN battle

Voting for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu began on a brisk note, with long queues seen outside polling booths since early morning. Key leaders, including M. K. Stalin, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Vijay, cast their votes, drawing significant public attention.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, BJP leaders K. Annamalai and Nainar Nagendran, along with Tamilisai Soundararajan, Seeman, and P. Chidambaram, also exercised their franchise. Crowds gathered in Neelankarai as Vijay arrived, highlighting the high-stakes nature of this electoral battle.

The state recorded a steady 17.69% voter turnout within the first two hours, signaling strong public participation.