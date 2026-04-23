Vengaivayal residents boycot TN polls, hoist black flags at the village entrance in protest

Vengaivayal residents boycotted the 2026 polls and hoisted black flags at the village entrance in protest. Villagers alleged that no political party from the DMK alliance to the TVK approached them for votes. The community remains firm on its demand for justice regarding the 2022 water tank contamination case.

Human waste was found in a Dalit community water tank in Pudukkottai in December 2022 sparking outrage. Residents vowed to skip the ballot until authorities arrest those responsible for the heinous crime.