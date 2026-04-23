West Bengal Assembly elections: First phase voting in 294 constituencies

First phase Voting has begun in West Bengal amoung 3.6 crore voter. Voting will happen in the state's 294 constituencies across 16 districts . Important constituencies voting today include Nandigram and Darjeeling, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress takes on BJP and its chief Suvendu Adhikari in a high stakes contes. The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of the voter list that has knocked off around 89 lakh voters

EC has deployed an unprecedented 2,407 Central Armed Police Forces companies comprising over 2.4 lakh personnel. The second phase of the election in Bengal will be held on April 29