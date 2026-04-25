BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ row

BJP has intensified its attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma alleged that Kejriwal misused public funds for constructing an extravagant residence during his tenure. The issue has sparked a fresh political war of words in the capital. Verma further claimed that the residence, referred to as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by critics, was developed while Delhi was facing severe challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. He argued that public resources should have been prioritised for healthcare and relief measures instead of personal luxury projects undertaken by the government leadership allegedly. Meanwhile, the controversy has triggered strong political reactions from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, with each side defending its position. The debate continues to dominate Delhi’s political discourse, as public attention remains focused on accountability, governance, and allegations surrounding the former chief minister’s residence issue.