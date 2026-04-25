K Kavitha launches ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’ after BRS exit

K. Kavitha, BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday launched a new political party - Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). She played a key role in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) but had a fallingout with the party leadership She was suspended from the party in June 2025 after which she resigned from her MLC position and the party. The announcement about the formation of the new political outfit was made last month Kavitha had said that her new party would stand for universal upliftment and welfare