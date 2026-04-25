Not seven MPs but seven traitors: AAP leaders slam MP defection

The political storm around the Aam Aadmi Party intensifies as senior leaders strongly react to the recent defection of MPs. Calling the move a betrayal of public trust, AAP leaders have launched sharp criticism against those who switched sides, escalating tensions in the national political landscape. AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar condemned the defections, while social activist Anna Hazare also expressed disappointment, terming it a setback for ethical politics. Punjab minister Balbir Singh added that such actions weaken democratic values and mislead voters who elected them on a specific mandate. The controversy highlights growing concerns over political loyalty and accountability in India’s parliamentary system. As debates continue, the AAP leadership insists that the defecting MPs have betrayed not just the party, but also the people who placed their trust in them.

