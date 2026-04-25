Rajya Sabha Numbers Shift: NDA Inches Closer to 2/3 Majority

With this move, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) moved closer to hitting the two-thirds majority mark in the House. However, the ruling alliance is still 17 members short of the two-thirds majority in the Upper House The two-thirds majority mark in the 244-member House now stands at 163. With the current defection, The NDA now enjoys the support of 145 MPs in the Upper House. BJP, the ruling party will now have a total of 113 MPs The ruling party is also likely to get the support of seven nominated members and two independent MPs. The two-thirds majority will allow the NDA to clear crucial legislations requiring constitutional amendments This comes after women's reservation bill was defeated in Lok Sabha. It was defeated after the NDA failed to get a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha

