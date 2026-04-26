'Everybody jumped under tables': Witnesses recount firing at White House correspondents' dinner

Chaos erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire near the security checkpoint.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were swiftly evacuated by the Secret Service as gunshots echoed through the Washington Hilton.

Witnesses described a scene of absolute panic, with hundreds of high-profile guests, including Cabinet members and journalists, diving under tables and sheltering in bathrooms.

The shooter identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody, the incident has raised major security concerns.