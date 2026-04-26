‘Maha Jungle Raj’ in Bengal: PM Modi’s scathing attack on TMC over women’s safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, alleging governance has shifted from Nabanna to a “syndicate” culture backed by criminals.

Addressing rallies in Arambagh and Haripal, Modi cited the 91.78 percent turnout as a sign of public anger after years of alleged misrule.

He claimed the surge in voting has unsettled the ruling party ahead of the final phase. The Prime Minister also flagged mismanagement during Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit, calling it a reflection of “Maha Jungle Raj” and lawlessness.