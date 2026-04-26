‘Vijay is the only saviour’: TVK’s Nirmal Kumar predicts end of DMK-AIADMK era

TVK's deputy joint secCTR Nirmal Kumar called the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls a turning point, citing 85% turnout. He said NRIs and out-of-state Tamils drove a “return to vote” wave, seeking change from DMK and AIADMK.

Kumar flagged concerns over limited administrative transfers, contrasting with West Bengal. He insisted ground sentiment remains firm, with voters viewing Vijay as a potential agent of political change.

As results approach, TVK claims the surge reflects rejection of M. K. Stalin, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Narendra Modi. This video examines Kumar’s claims and their implications for counting day.