Who is Cole Thomas Allen? Suspect in White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting scare

A shooting scare outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner triggered panic as guests took cover. U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated, and the event was cancelled over security concerns.

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. Investigators say he was stopped by the Secret Service before reaching the main ballroom and was carrying multiple weapons during the incident.

Unverified profiles describe Allen as an engineer and game developer. Officials believe he acted alone, and he now faces serious federal charges as investigations continue.