BJP-TMC Workers Clash in West Bengal; CISF personnel injured

Tensions flared between workers of TMC and BJP in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night. Clashes took place near the Jagaddal Police Station, ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled public rally The violence began over an argument over political flags and posters put up for the Prime Minister’s visit. This turned into a serious confrontation, with both groups engaging in stone-pelting and physical fights Local police faced difficulty in bringing the situation under control as tensions quickly escalated. Reportedly, crude bombs were thrown at BJP MLA candidate Pawan Kumar Singh, who is contesting from the Bhatpara constituency. Singh also stated that a personnel from the CISF was injured after being shot in the leg