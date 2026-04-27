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Rajya Sabha Chairman accepts merger of 7 AAP MPs with BJP, NDA bloc tally rises to 141 MPs

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Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan has formally accepted the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP. This propels the BJP’s individual tally to a dominant 113 MPs in the Upper House AAP's strength has been bought from 10 members to just 3. The move was spearheaded by high-profile leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal. The MPs cited 'suffocation' and a departure from the party’s founding anti-corruption principles as reasons for their exit The group claims to fulfill the two-thirds requirement under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The two thirds requirement bypasses disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law The Aam Aadmi Party filing a formal petition seeking the immediate disqualification of all seven defectors. The party has indicated it may challenge the matter before the Supreme Court, calling it 'constitutional fraud'

Rajya Sabha
NDA alliance
AAP MPs party exit

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