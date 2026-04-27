Will return for BJP’s oath-taking after May 4: PM Modi exudes confidence at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in West Bengal’s Barrackpore ahead of the second phase of polling, expressing strong confidence in a BJP victory.

The Prime Minister spoke about his deep personal and spiritual connection with Bengal, calling it a source of inspiration shaped by its culture, people, and great personalities.

Calling it his final rally in the state, Modi said the public mood indicates change, adding he expects to return after May 4 to attend the BJP’s oath-taking ceremony.