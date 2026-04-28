Airlines warn of 'stopping operations' as ATF costs surge, seek urgent government relief

India’s aviation industry is on the edge of a major crisis. Leading carriers like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have warned of potential shutdowns as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs skyrocket due to global tensions.

With fuel now consuming 40% of operating budgets, the Federation of Indian Airlines is pleading for urgent government intervention. Rising oil prices and airspace restrictions are making long-haul flights unviable.

Airlines are demanding a cut in excise duty and a uniform pricing mechanism to survive. Will the government step in, or are we looking at mass flight cancellations? Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.