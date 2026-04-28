AP CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone for Google AI hub with Adani and Airtel as partners

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for a large-scale Google Cloud India Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub on April 28. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and senior representatives from Google Cloud, the Adani Group, and Bharti Enterprises were present. The project is being executed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel. It is a part of Google’s proposed $15 billion (₹1.35 lakh crore) investment in India between 2026 and 2030.