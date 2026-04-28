Fuel shortage rumours led to panic buying in Hyderabad again amid US-Iran stalled peace talks

Rumours of fuel shortage and price hike led to panic-buying in Hyderabad since April 27. Long lines were seen outside petrol pumps across the city on Monday and Tuesday. Many petrol pumps were forced to shut temporarily, either due to depleted stock or the sheer volume of demand. The Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) assured that there is no petrol shortage. However, the association acknowledged that diesel supplies remain tight. The situation is expected to stabilise by Tuesday evening.