IMD Warns: Storms in north, heavy rain in northeast, heatwave in central India

A mixed weather pattern is set to impact India, with the India Meteorological Department issuing multiple alerts across regions. From hailstorms and heavy rain to heatwave conditions, the coming week could see sharp contrasts in weather.

Northern states are likely to witness hailstorms and thunderstorms, while the Northeast is on alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Parts of East India may also see storm activity.

Meanwhile, central and western regions are expected to continue facing heatwave conditions. The IMD has advised people to stay updated with regional forecasts and take necessary precautions.