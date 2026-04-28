Northeast is India’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’, says PM Modi; vows govt commited to ‘Act East, Act Fast’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the northeastern states, including Sikkim, as India’s “Ashtalakshmi,” highlighting their role in prosperity and growth.

Speaking at Sikkim’s statehood celebrations, he stressed that tourism remains the backbone of the state’s economy and announced major plans to boost connectivity and infrastructure.

The government aims to build expressways, ring roads, and ropeway projects to improve access and increase tourist inflow. Reaffirming the “Act East, Act Fast” policy, Modi said the focus is on accelerating development across the Northeast.