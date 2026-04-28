Odisha shocker: Tribal Man carries sister’s skeleton to bank to withdraw Rs 20,000

A shocking incident from Odisha’s Keonjhar district has left many stunned. A tribal man carried his sister’s skeleton to a bank, trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from her account after her death.

According to reports, he was repeatedly asked to bring the account holder in person. Unable to understand the process, he exhumed her remains as proof. Police later intervened and assured help.

The incident highlights harsh realities of poverty, illiteracy, and lack of financial awareness in rural India, raising serious concerns about access and systemic gaps.