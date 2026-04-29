EVM glitches, booth agent attacked: West Bengal Phase 2 elections turn chaotic

A group of miscreants attacked BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir at Chapra Assembly constituency in Nadia. He is undergoing treatment has received six stitches on his head. He claimed that TMC workers were responsible for this attack CM Mamata Banerjee also claimed that a Trinamool worker was beaten up. She also lashed out at poll observers and central forces, accusing them of indulging in “terrorism” under the influence of the BJP Chaos erupted outside in Howrah as voters claimed that polling was delayed due to a 'machine malfunction'. CRPF personnel were seen detaining people