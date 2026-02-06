Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead by unidentified attackers in Jalandhar

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in broad daylight in Jalandhar on Friday. Attackers on a two-wheeler opened fire at him outside a Gurdwara in Model Town.

Multiple shots were fired while Oberoi was parking his car outside the Gurdwara. Five bullets hit Oberoi while he was inside his car. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police teams reached the spot quickly and began investigating the case. The attackers were unidentified, and their identities remain unknown.