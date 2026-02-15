Russia poisoned Alexei Navalny with lethal dart frog toxin, say five European nations

UK and European allies say Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed using a poison developed from a toxin found in poison dart frogs. Allies blamed the Kremlin after analysis of material samples taken from Navalny’s body.

Five European countries said tests confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a neurotoxin found in South American dart frogs and not naturally occurring in Russia. A joint statement said Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer the poison.

Allies said they will report Russia to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention. Navalny was an anti-corruption campaigner and Russia’s most vocal opposition figure. He died suddenly in jail on 16 February 2024, aged 47.