After actor Trisha’s response, BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran expresses regret over his crass remark

BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran has expressed regret over his controversial remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan, stating that his comments were not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings.

The clarification came after Trisha strongly condemned the remarks and issued a legal notice through her counsel. The controversy began when Nagendran made comments referencing Trisha while targeting actor and TVK chief Vijay, suggesting he should “come out of Trisha’s house” to gain political experience.

The remarks sparked widespread criticism across the media and social platforms, prompting political and public backlash.