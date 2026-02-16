Mani Shankar Aiyar says Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as Kerala CM; Congress distances itself

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered a political stir after praising the CPI(M) ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls and predicting that Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as the state’s chief minister.

Aiyar said he was “sure” Vijayan would return as CM, remarks that quickly sparked debate in poll-bound Kerala and surprised many within the Congress party.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from Aiyar’s comments. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera clarified that Mani Shankar Aiyar is not part of the Congress. “We are not taking him seriously,” Chennithala said, responding to Aiyar’s remarks.