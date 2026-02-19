Nation

‘India may now have more consumer AI startups than US’: Meta AI Chief Alexandr Wang

Express Video Service

Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, praised India’s rapidly growing artificial intelligence startup ecosystem, highlighting the country’s deep talent pool and strong innovation culture.

Speaking at the “Governing in the Age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy” event, Wang noted that India may now have more consumer AI startups than the United States. He shared insights from discussions with Indian founders and venture capitalists, calling India a standout global case study in AI ecosystem development.

AI Summit 2026
Meta AI Chief Alexandr Wang

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com