Yuva Morcha members protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence over AI summit strike

Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest outside the Delhi residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, accusing him of making remarks that they claimed insulted the country. The demonstration quickly drew police attention amid heightened political tensions in the capital.

The Delhi Police intervened and forcefully detained several protesting Yuva Morcha members as they attempted to escalate the demonstration near the residence. Police officials said the action was taken to prevent a breach of law and order and to ensure public safety in the area.

The protest was organised in response to a demonstration earlier in the day by the Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit. Yuva Morcha leaders used the occasion to criticise Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing the party of politicising national issues.